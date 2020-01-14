Clemson's historic run comes to a crashing halt

NEW ORLEANS – Clemson ended its historic season and fell 42-25 to LSU in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game at the Superdome Monday. The Tigers in orange started hot but the Bayou Bengals surged back to take control of the game.

Joe Burrow capped off the best season of any quarterback in college football history with the game of a lifetime as he finished 31-of-49 for 463 yards and five touchdowns. LSU amassed 628 yards of total offense in the game.

Following each game, The Clemson Insider gives out helmet stickers to players who contributed with outstanding individual performances for the Tigers.

Braden Galloway

Galloway caught a pair of big time passes for Clemson after missing the regular season and ACC Championship for an Ostarine suspension. He finished the day with two catches for 60 yards including a 42-yard catch in the first quarter.

Isaiah Simmons

Simmons played his heart out in his final game in a Clemson uniform. The All-American finished the game with seven tackles, two tackles-for-loss, two pass breakups and a sack.

Travis Etienne

Etienne likely wrapped up his career for Clemson and left everything on the field in the national championship game. He made up for his last trip to New Orleans by leading his team in all-purpose yards.

Etienne also broke the career rushing yards mark for Clemson as he passed Raymond Preister to claim the top spot in program history. He is the first tailback to rush for over 4,000 yards at Clemson and finished the game with 78 yards on 15 carries for a touchdown and five catches for 36 yards.

B.T. Potter

Despite Potter’s struggles at times this season he went out strong kicking the football. He nailed a career long 52-yard field goal and tied the record for 50-plus yard field goals at Clemson with three this season.

Nolan Turner

The junior showed up to play in the national championship game and played impressive defensive in the secondary. Turner finished the game with nine tackles and a pass breakup.