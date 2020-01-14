National Championship Press Conference Report

National Championship Press Conference Report

Football

National Championship Press Conference Report

By 60 minutes ago

By: |

NEW ORLEANS — Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney, Trevor Lawrence and Tanner Muse discussed what went wrong for the Tigers as they fell to LSU in the national championship game.

Watch the postgame press conference on TCITV:

, , , Football

More TCI

Latest

More The Clemson Insider
Home