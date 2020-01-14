Simmons: LSU was ‘the better team,’ it's that simple

NEW ORLEANS — Clemson safety Isaiah Simmons said if you know anything about football, then you should understand what happened in Monday’s 42-25 loss to LSU in the national championship game.

LSU was simply the better team. It was easy as that.

After Clemson took a 17-7 lead earlier in the second quarter, LSU outscored Clemson 35-8 the rest of the night as Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow carved up the Tigers for 521 total yards and six total touchdowns, both championship game records.

He also threw for championship records 463 yards and five touchdowns, while completing 31 of 49 passes.

“It is hard to win any game, regardless of who you are playing,” Simmons said after the game. “Tonight, just really came down to who is the better team. They executed better than we did. At the end of the day, they had more big plays and more first downs.

“If you know football, you saw that. It’s definitely hard to repeat. That would have been our 30th game in a row had we won, which would have been incredible. Twenty-nine games is incredible. It is definitely hard.”

