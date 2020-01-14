Take 2: This time Tigers stun No. 3 Duke

On Saturday, Clemson notched its first ever win over North Carolina in Chapel Hill. How do you follow that up? By beating the No. 3 team in the country.

That is what the Tigers did on Tuesday at Littlejohn as they won their third straight ACC game with a 79-72 victory over No. 3 Duke at Littlejohn Coliseum. It was Clemson’s first win over a top-5 Duke team since February 4, 2009.

It was Clemson’s first win over a top-3 team since beating No. 1 North Carolina in 2001.

Aamir Simms led the Tigers with 25 points on 10-of-15 shooting with nine rebounds, while Tevin Mack scored 22 points on 10-of-14 shooting and also had nine rebounds in the stunning victory. John Newman, meanwhile, went 5-of-7 from the field and netted 14 points.

With the win, Clemson improved its record to 9-7 overall and 3-3 in the ACC.