What They Are Saying: Clemson players react to national title game loss

Following Clemson’s 42-25 loss to LSU in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Monday night, a number of Clemson players reacted to the title game defeat on Twitter.

Here is what some of them had to say:

“Safe to say that growth is an uncomfortable process and pain is a necessary investment for progress…”

~@DSmoke7 — Travis Etienne Jr⁶𓅓 (@swaggy_t1) January 14, 2020

On the bright side of things, no more knee brace😁… letting it loose next season! 😈 — Amari Rodgers3️⃣ (@arodgers_3) January 14, 2020

Man what a ride. What a season. We changed the narrative all year all the way to the national championship game! Can’t thank the Clemson faithful enough for its love & support! I’m so blessed and thankful to be able to represent this University!

Year 3 was incredible… #ALLIN — Chase Brice (@chasebrice7) January 14, 2020

Love my brothers. We accomplished so much together. Time to get back to work. pic.twitter.com/QzDgeGIwwM — Jake Venables (@_jakevenables) January 14, 2020

“If you don't love what you do, you won't do it with much conviction or passion.” pic.twitter.com/yXR3oRwsrg — John Simpson (@BigJohn74_) January 14, 2020

2 out of 4? Not bad from a lil nobody from Richmond! — #KMasterLock™$$ (@KVonWallace) January 14, 2020

Damn! I gave it all I had bruh. 😞 life goes on. — #KMasterLock™$$ (@KVonWallace) January 14, 2020

Let’s work .. 🖤 — Justyn Ross (@_jross8) January 14, 2020

Thank you Clemson family for all the love this season🐯💜 #ALLIN — KJ Henry (@thekjhenry) January 14, 2020

Time to go to work Tiger Nation… #ALLIN — T H E J I A N T (@Jackthejiant) January 14, 2020