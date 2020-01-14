What They Are Saying: Clemson players react to national title game loss

By: Gavin Oliver | 46 minutes ago Follow @GavinG_Oliver
Following Clemson’s 42-25 loss to LSU in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Monday night, a number of Clemson players reacted to the title game defeat on Twitter.
Here is what some of them had to say:
Trust. 🧡💯 pic.twitter.com/jO23nZbyqn
— Xavier Thomas (@atxlete) January 14, 2020
“Safe to say that growth is an uncomfortable process and pain is a necessary investment for progress…”
~@DSmoke7
— Travis Etienne Jr⁶𓅓 (@swaggy_t1) January 14, 2020
On the bright side of things, no more knee brace😁… letting it loose next season! 😈
— Amari Rodgers3️⃣ (@arodgers_3) January 14, 2020
Man what a ride. What a season. We changed the narrative all year all the way to the national championship game! Can’t thank the Clemson faithful enough for its love & support! I’m so blessed and thankful to be able to represent this University!
Year 3 was incredible… #ALLIN
— Chase Brice (@chasebrice7) January 14, 2020
Love my brothers. We accomplished so much together. Time to get back to work. pic.twitter.com/QzDgeGIwwM
— Jake Venables (@_jakevenables) January 14, 2020
“If you don't love what you do, you won't do it with much conviction or passion.” pic.twitter.com/yXR3oRwsrg
— John Simpson (@BigJohn74_) January 14, 2020
2 out of 4? Not bad from a lil nobody from Richmond!
— #KMasterLock™$$ (@KVonWallace) January 14, 2020
Damn! I gave it all I had bruh. 😞 life goes on.
— #KMasterLock™$$ (@KVonWallace) January 14, 2020
Let’s work .. 🖤
— Justyn Ross (@_jross8) January 14, 2020
— Braden Galloway (@GallowayBraden) January 14, 2020
Thank you Clemson family for all the love this season🐯💜 #ALLIN
— KJ Henry (@thekjhenry) January 14, 2020
Time to go to work Tiger Nation… #ALLIN
— T H E J I A N T (@Jackthejiant) January 14, 2020
To all my friends and family, thank you for making my college career some of the best four years of my life. The experiences that I had here at Clemson were nothing short of amazing. The journey is not over, and the best is still yet to come. Always and Forever, Go Tigers!
— Tremayne Anchrum jr. (@tla_73) January 14, 2020
