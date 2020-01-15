Higgins announces his NFL decision

Higgins announces his NFL decision

Feature

Higgins announces his NFL decision

By 2 hours ago

By: |

Clemson wide receiver Tee Higgins just announced on social media that he has decided to forgo his senior season and enter the NFL Draft.

Higgins was very instrumental in Clemson advancing to the national championship game in back-to-back years. He is projected to be a first round draft pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

This season Higgins led Clemson with 1,167 yards and 13 touchdowns. He also hauled in 59 receptions on the year.

Higgins finished his career with 21 touchdowns which tied Sammy Watkins and DeAndre Hopkins’ program record for career touchdowns.

, , Feature, Football

More TCI

Latest

reply
6hr

NEW ORLEANS – K’Von Wallace’s career at Clemson came to an end on Monday night. Joe Burrow and LSU rolled to a 42-25 victory in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game in the Superdome (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home