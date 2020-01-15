Higgins announces his NFL decision

Clemson wide receiver Tee Higgins just announced on social media that he has decided to forgo his senior season and enter the NFL Draft.

Higgins was very instrumental in Clemson advancing to the national championship game in back-to-back years. He is projected to be a first round draft pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Give God the Glory!🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/Our0IDe88I — Tee Higgins⁵ (@teehiggins5) January 15, 2020

This season Higgins led Clemson with 1,167 yards and 13 touchdowns. He also hauled in 59 receptions on the year.

Higgins finished his career with 21 touchdowns which tied Sammy Watkins and DeAndre Hopkins’ program record for career touchdowns.