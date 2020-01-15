Wallace: 'It hurts and it sucks'

NEW ORLEANS – K’Von Wallace’s career at Clemson came to an end on Monday night.

Joe Burrow and LSU rolled to a 42-25 victory in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game in the Superdome to capture a fourth national title in the city of New Orleans. Burrow capped off his magical season with a CFP record 31-of-49 passing for 463 yards and five touchdowns against a Clemson defense that entered the game ranked first in scoring defense.

Despite LSU’s offensive success, Wallace felt his team played their hearts out and left every ounce of energy out on the field. He is disappointed in the outcome of the game but knows Clemson will back very soon.

“All in all, we fought our ass off, every play and everything we did was with passion and we gave it all we got and never quit,” Wallace said. “This is a team that never quits, this is a program that never quits. We’ll be back in this position with or without me and we will learn from this.”

Wallace played well against the Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback and totaled nine tackles and six solo tackles.

Even though Wallace’s Clemson career has come to an end, he has a lot to be proud of. He played in three national championships and won two, he played in and won four ACC Championship Games, and finished his career as an essential part of the Clemson defense.

This season Wallace finished the year with 72 tackles, 47 solo tackles, two sacks, two interceptions and a touchdown. But his strongest memories remain the bond he shares with fellow players and coaches.

“It hurts knowing you put all the work in, regardless of the fact you won it last year or my freshman year,” Wallace said. “It hurts and it sucks but I will never forget the moments I had with my brothers and I will cherish every moment of it. This is a learning milestone for me and I’ll continue to let God pave the path he wants me to be on. I’m not supposed to be here or even win one and I’m grateful for all that God allowed in my life.”

Clemson football means more to Wallace than X’s and O’s or championship rings, it is a bond of brothers and a formative experience that made him into the man he is today. And, no loss can take the memories and experience from the last four years away from Wallace.

“This program has helped me to become a man, not just a better football player,” Wallace said. “I learned here and all my coaches and brothers I will take to the grave. I’m just going to continue to live life as is.”

Now Wallace enters preparation for the NFL Draft where a lot of projections slot him as the ninth-best safety in the 2020 draft class.

