Clemson signee ‘honored’ to win Lineman of the Year award

Clemson signee Trent Howard, an offensive lineman from Briarwood Christian High School in Birmingham, Alabama, was named the state’s Class 5A Lineman of the Year this week.

One of the most versatile offensive linemen in the Clemson freshman class who played all five positions on the line in high school, Howard (6-4, 285) started at multiple O-line positions in 2019 based on whom was the best defensive lineman his team would face. He recorded 38 pancake blocks, yielded only two quarterback hurries and did not allow a sack as a senior this season while leading Briarwood Christian to a 12-2 record.

“It’s truly a blessing and it’s a testament to my coaches and teammates over the last four years,” Howard said to The Clemson Insider of winning the award. “I’m truly honored to represent them.”

A three-year starter, Howard helped Briarwood Christian to a 45-10 record over his four years there.

Howard originally committed to Georgia Tech before flipping his pledge to Clemson on December 6, 2019, just 12 days prior to signing with the Tigers on Dec. 18, the first day of the early signing period.

“It was a dream come true for me!” he said of inking with Clemson.

Howard is set to make his official visit to Clemson this weekend with several of the other summer enrollees in Clemson’s 2020 signing class.

“I’m so excited to get up there and meet some of my teammates and see everyone!” said Howard, whose father, Johnny, was a teammate of Dabo Swinney at Alabama, including during its 1992 national championship season.

Howard had hoped to see Clemson come out on top over LSU in Monday night’s national title game, but the outcome did not put a damper on his excitement to enroll at the school this June.

“I thought that was a good game,” he said. “I loved watching two really good football teams compete. I obviously wish it would have turned out the other way, but that team this year has a lot to be proud of for sure! I can’t wait to be a part of the great foundation those seniors have left for Clemson Football! I am really excited to get up there with my teammates and work towards a chance at another one! Go Tigers!”

A great gift for any Clemson fan. Just one of many great items available from Clemson Variety & Frame