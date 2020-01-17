Terrell makes his decision

Clemson cornerback A.J. Terrell has decided to forgo his senior season at Clemson and will declare for the NFL Draft. The junior made his decision on Twitter Friday night.

A First-Team All-ACC selection, Terrell played in all 15 games this season for Clemson, while recording 34 tackles. He also had two interceptions in helping a Clemson defense that finished fourth nationally in passing defense, third in scoring defense and sixth in total defense.

Terrell has six inceptions in his Clemson career thus far, to go along with 20 PBUs.

In all, Terrell played in 44 games and started 30 of them. He had a pick-six in last year’s national championship game against Alabama, which started the scoring. He also had a career-high eight tackles in the game. Clemson went onto to win the game and claim the national championship.

