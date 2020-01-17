What They Are Saying: Etienne Returns to Clemson

Clemson running back Travis Etienne sent tremors around the college football world Friday afternoon when he announced he will return for his senior season at Clemson.

In this edition of What They Are Saying we look at what is being said on Twitter about Etienne’s decision to make one more run with the Tigers.

It’s like I believe it but my mind is 🤯, I just.. it’s gonna.. I mean they’re going to obliterate everybody with no mercy. https://t.co/ZGLxJyPeky — Tajh Boyd (@TajhB10) January 17, 2020

Sometimes people bet on themselves. Crazy concept in this medium, I know. — Philip Sikes (@PSikes21) January 17, 2020

Proud of you, 9! Go be great! Much love 🖤 https://t.co/p1sndIMoL8 — Chase Brice (@chasebrice7) January 17, 2020

Travis Etienne announces that he will return to #Clemson for the 2020 season. Dabo won't land a bigger recruit this winter than him. Huge boost to the Tigers' national title hopes next year. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) January 17, 2020

Travis now will rewrite the entire Clemson Football and ACC record book… wow! https://t.co/bTIgeHDAvn — Eric Mac Lain (@EricMacLain) January 17, 2020

Back to business 🥰 https://t.co/dOoKKveTg6 — Trevor Lawrence (@Trevorlawrencee) January 17, 2020

Clemson's Travis Etienne was the 2018 and '19 @ACCFootball Player of the Year. No one has earned the award three times. — David Teel (@DavidTeelatDP) January 17, 2020

Yup, Clemson will be just fine in 2020. Etienne following Wilkins, Ferrell lead before him in coming back to school. https://t.co/nGz4PdmIYj — Andrea Adelson (@aadelsonESPN) January 17, 2020

Already had Clemson No. 1 in my too-early Top 25 for 2020. All the mores now that Travis Etienne is staying in school https://t.co/AzOPKu5spq https://t.co/AeGDNcQ8DM — Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) January 17, 2020

Six ACC Atlantic coaches slap their heads in unison and then bury them in their forearms. https://t.co/pyPaTYAwGT — chris carlson (@ccarlsononSU) January 17, 2020