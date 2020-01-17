Williams fully healthy, excited for Clemson official

Clemson is welcoming several of the summer enrollees in its 2020 signing class back to campus this weekend for their official visits.

One of the future Tigers en route to Tigertown for his official is offensive lineman John Williams from Creekview High School in Canton, Georgia.

“I’m on my way to Clemson right now,” Williams told The Clemson Insider this morning. “I’m extremely excited, Clemson is my home and any way I can be there and be a part of it all makes me excited.”

One of six O-line signees in Clemson’s 2020 class, Williams was a two-time first-team all-state offensive tackle and a three-year starter at Creekview that earned all-state, all-area and all-conference honors as a senior in 2019.

The four-star prospect per multiple recruiting services inked with the Tigers in December and will enroll this coming June.

“Signing was one of the most gratifying and amazing feelings I will ever experience. I will remember that for the rest of my life,” Williams said. “Enrolling is the first step in my journey at Clemson and I cannot wait for it.”

Williams (6-6, 295) gave the Tigers their first commitment from an O-lineman in the 2020 class when he pledged on September 1, 2018. He was recruited to Clemson by offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell and area recruiter Brandon Streeter and has continued to stay in touch with the staff.

“They’ve been telling me how excited they are for this upcoming group,” Williams said, “and how fun this weekend and the next upcoming years will be.”

Williams suffered a torn labrum in his shoulder midway through the 2018 season and played through the injury before undergoing surgery after the season. After a long rehab process, Williams is 100-percent healthy again and ready to start his Clemson career this summer.

“I can’t wait to reload next year and be a part of it all,” he said. “The shoulder is feeling great and my strength is all back. My body is ready to go!”

