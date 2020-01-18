Hall excited about 5-star Murphy, expects instant impact

Clemson defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall recently welcomed true freshman Myles Murphy to his position group and is very happy to have another elite talent to work with.

Murphy – a consensus five-star prospect ranked among the nation’s top 10 overall players by ESPN, Rivals and 247Sports – enrolled at Clemson on Jan. 5 and thus was able to participate in a couple of the Tigers’ on-campus practices leading up to the Jan. 13 national title game in New Orleans.

“They (the early enrollees) did two days of work with us, not necessarily practice, but we did like some individual time,” Hall told The Clemson Insider recently. “Really excited about Myles. Great kid, great person, comes from a great family. Naturally Myles has played the position before, so he’s a true defensive end that can play both right and left. Tremendous explosiveness. Technique is great. So, he’s coming from a program that develops those guys, and I’m extremely excited about Myles.”

Murphy played for Hillgrove High School in Powder Springs, Georgia. In his last two years there, he recorded a total of 108 tackles, 35 tackles for loss and 17.5 sacks.

Hall believes Murphy can make an immediate impact for the Tigers as long as he puts in the necessary work.

“You expect a kid that’s going to play hard, that’s going to give you everything he’s got,” Hall said. “He’s a tough kid, gets after it, can rush the quarterback. I expect him to come in and really just have a role right away. Obviously we’ve got to earn our positions and earn our playing time, and I expect Myles to come in and contribute right away.”

Murphy is physically gifted with his size, length and athleticism and possesses the tools that can help make him a game-changer for the Tigers.

“Myles I’d say is about 260, or somewhere between 260, 265,” Hall said. “He’s about 6-5, long arms. Just a great young man and he’s going to do some great things here at Clemson.”

Murphy, an engineering major, also has a high football IQ that should serve him well as he adjusts to playing the college game.

“He knows what do to, he understands pass rush,” Hall said. “He was taught the techniques. There’s some things that we may have to change, but I expect Myles to come in and do a great job for us.”

