What They Are Saying: DJ Uiagalelei shines in Polynesian Bowl

Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei traveled to Hawaii for one final high school game where he shined in the Polynesian Bowl on Saturday.

In this edition of What They Are Saying we look at what is being said about Uiagalelei’s Polynesian Bowl experience on Twitter.

DJ Uiagalelei walks off the field a winner in his final high school game #PolyBowl2k20 🤙 @DJUiagalelei pic.twitter.com/Ix4vAXvXaA — Polynesian Bowl (@polynesiabowl) January 19, 2020

Absolute DIME by @DJUiagalelei !! Uce! @mau_uiagalelei I can’t wait to watch him ball at Clemson!!! https://t.co/4sjN4fv968 — Coach Peko (@LELE_peko32) January 19, 2020

"It's one of the best games I've ever been apart of, the Polynesian Bowl." -Polynesian High School Player of the Year and Clemson commit @DJUiagalelei pic.twitter.com/4uRx31Kt6B — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) January 19, 2020

🌴BREAKING NEWS🌴 DJ UIAGALELEI NAMED POLYNESIAN HIGH SCHOOL PLAYER OF THE YEAR View full release here: https://t.co/zxSRelGYFF pic.twitter.com/0u8oEUucOU — Polynesian Football (@PolynesianFBHOF) January 18, 2020

St. John Bosco's DJ Uiagalelei named the 2019 Polynesian High School Football Player of the Year after a big-time senior campaign. 🤙🌴 ✍️: https://t.co/46kMLbIfBb pic.twitter.com/y7gjp4Abco — MaxPreps (@MaxPreps) January 18, 2020