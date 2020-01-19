What They Are Saying: DJ Uiagalelei shines in Polynesian Bowl

By: Robert MacRae | 3 hours ago Follow @clemsoninsider
Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei traveled to Hawaii for one final high school game where he shined in the Polynesian Bowl on Saturday.
In this edition of What They Are Saying we look at what is being said about Uiagalelei’s Polynesian Bowl experience on Twitter.
DJ Uiagalelei walks off the field a winner in his final high school game #PolyBowl2k20 🤙 @DJUiagalelei pic.twitter.com/Ix4vAXvXaA
— Polynesian Bowl (@polynesiabowl) January 19, 2020
Absolute DIME by @DJUiagalelei !! Uce! @mau_uiagalelei I can’t wait to watch him ball at Clemson!!! https://t.co/4sjN4fv968
— Coach Peko (@LELE_peko32) January 19, 2020
"It's one of the best games I've ever been apart of, the Polynesian Bowl."
-Polynesian High School Player of the Year and Clemson commit @DJUiagalelei pic.twitter.com/4uRx31Kt6B
— CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) January 19, 2020
FAMILY IS EVERYTHING #DYNASTY @DJUiagalelei @d1lockhart @DUiagalelei @BennyLockhart1 @JordanL13448103 pic.twitter.com/5hLjfgZIyI
— Coach Danny Lockhart Football/Boxing/MMA (@DannyLockhartS1) January 19, 2020
🌴BREAKING NEWS🌴 DJ UIAGALELEI NAMED POLYNESIAN HIGH SCHOOL PLAYER OF THE YEAR
View full release here: https://t.co/zxSRelGYFF pic.twitter.com/0u8oEUucOU
— Polynesian Football (@PolynesianFBHOF) January 18, 2020
St. John Bosco's DJ Uiagalelei named the 2019 Polynesian High School Football Player of the Year after a big-time senior campaign. 🤙🌴
✍️: https://t.co/46kMLbIfBb pic.twitter.com/y7gjp4Abco
— MaxPreps (@MaxPreps) January 18, 2020
It's a family affair. 🤙🤝 pic.twitter.com/b8gMpoP2nK
— Football Recruit. (@FootballRecruit) January 17, 2020
One of the BEST BALLERS EVER from SoCal is former @boscofootball & current Clemson QB DJ Uiagalelei‼️🤙🌴 @USCScoop #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/w4NVZ1MfJI
— Scott Schrader (@Scott_Schrader) January 17, 2020
Here in Hawaii at the #PolynesianBowl with these 2, my nephews #DJ and #MATAYO. I'm so proud of them for the way they are and so excited for their journey. Uncle #LOVES you boys. #UiagaleleiFamily #FamilyOverEverything ❤ @DJUiagalelei @MatayoUiagalel1 @young_concrete pic.twitter.com/oDYRVZdzmQ
— Mau Uiagalelei (@mau_uiagalelei) January 17, 2020
DJ Uiagalelei mic’d up #PolyBowl2k20 🌴🤙 @DJUiagalelei @boscofootball @sjbathletics @ClemsonFB @ClemsonTigerNet @FootballRecruit @adidasFballUS pic.twitter.com/0Es4hNAx59
— Polynesian Bowl (@polynesiabowl) January 16, 2020
