Clemson wide receiver enters transfer portal

The Clemson Insider has confirmed that Clemson wide receiver T.J. Chase has entered the transfer portal.

Chase put his name in the portal on Monday evening.

The wide receiver is the third Tiger to enter the transfer portal since the season came to a close last week. He joins backup quarterback Chase Brice and defensive tackle Xavier Kelly.

Brice entered his name into the portal last Thursday, while Kelly announced on Saturday he was leaving the program.

A redshirt junior in 2019, Chase had 25 career receptions in his Clemson career for 206 yards with three touchdowns. He played in 41 games for the Tigers.

Chase, who played mostly on special teams, played in 14 games this season. He caught seven passes for 70 yards. His last catch came on a 13-yard reception against South Carolina.

Chase is expected to graduate in May, and will have one year of eligibility remaining as a graduate transfer.

A great gift for any Clemson fan. Just one of many great items available from Clemson Variety & Frame