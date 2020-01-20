Howard breaks down Clemson official visit

Birmingham (Ala.) Briarwood Christian offensive lineman Trent Howard made his official visit to Clemson this past weekend with most of the other summer enrollees in the Tigers’ 2020 signing class.

“It was fun and very informative,” Howard said of the visit. “I learned about how they handle academics, living situations and several other things.”

For Howard, it marked his first trip to Clemson since flipping his commitment from Georgia Tech to the Tigers on December 6, 2019, 12 days prior to signing.

Howard said the highlight of his time on campus was simply “getting to be around the other kids in [the 2020] class.”

“I’m just now getting to meet them,” he added. “I’m really looking forward to building relationships with them.”

Fellow 2020 offensive lineman Bryn Tucker, who enrolled in January, served as Howard’s player host for the weekend.

“It was a lot of fun to meet him and be around him,” Howard said. “He’s a great guy.”

Howard’s parents and younger brother accompanied him on the visit.

“They all enjoyed it!” Howard said.

His father, Johnny, played with Dabo Swinney at Alabama. They were teammates on the 1992 Alabama National Championship team and had a good time catching up.

Howard also enjoyed spending time with Swinney, as well as offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell.

“We really had a good time,” he said. “They are super excited about getting me up there!”

A three-year starter at Briarwood Christian, Howard played all five positions on the O-line in high school and is one of the most versatile O-linemen in the Clemson freshman class.

After a great official visit weekend, Howard is more than ready to enroll in June and begin his career with the Tigers.

“I can’t wait to be up there!” he said.

