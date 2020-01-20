Williams can’t wait to enroll after ‘awesome’ official visit

Most of the summer enrollees in Clemson’s 2020 signing class were on campus this past weekend for their official visits.

Among them was John Williams, a four-star offensive lineman from Creekview High School in Canton, Georgia.

“It was awesome!” Williams said of the official visit. “I was able to spend a lot of time with the coaches and my teammates. I had a lot of fun.”

Williams and the other official visitors took part in activities and did plenty of eating.

“The cooking contest and laser tag was fun, but the food was awesome,” Williams said. “There were a bunch of highlights.”

“The moms won (the cooking contest),” he added. “They made a full three-course meal.”

Williams’ parents accompanied him on the official visit and enjoyed their time on campus over the weekend as well.

“They loved it,” he said. “They really liked being able to see the campus and being able to really feel the culture that Clemson has on and off the field.”

Williams hung around a lot with his future teammates, including fellow offensive lineman Paul Tchio, who enrolled at Clemson in January.

“My player host was Paul Tchio and it was really fun,” Williams said. “We all got together and really bonded as a team and had a good time.”

At the end of his visit, Williams met individually with head coach Dabo Swinney.

“His message was excited and ready,” Williams said. “He is ecstatic about our class and can’t wait for us to all get on campus and be a part of the Clemson family and make an immediate impact for the team.”

A three-year starter at Creekview and two-time first-team all-state offensive tackle, Williams became one of the first members of Clemson’s 2020 class when he committed on Sept. 1, 2018.

After a fantastic official visit experience, Williams is even more excited to enroll at Clemson in June and start his career as a Tiger.

“I cannot wait to get on campus and be a part of the Clemson family,” he said. “The culture and lifestyle at Clemson is one of a kind, and it is going to be an amazing ride.”

