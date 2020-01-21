Clemson defense has many holes to fill in the secondary

In 2019, Clemson’s defense exceeded expectations.

After losing the best defensive front college football had ever seen the year before in Christian Wilkins, Dexter Lawrence, Clelin Ferrell and Austin Bryant, defensive coordinator Brent Venables went to Iowa State last spring to learn a new scheme.

He had a game-changing outside linebacker in Isaiah Simmons he could use in so many facets, so he learned a new scheme to help put Simmons in the best position to succeed with each play call. The scheme also masked the Tigers’ deficiencies up front as it tried to break in some new players at defensive tackle and defensive end.

The result allowed Clemson to lead the country in scoring defense and total defense at the end of the regular season. It became the first defense in the BCS/CFP era to hold each of its 12 regular season opponents under 300 yards of total offense. Until the College Football Playoff, no team scored more than 20 points on the Tigers.

Though Clemson ran into an LSU offense in the national championship that was the greatest the game as ever seen, it still finished the year ranked third in scoring defense (13.5 pts/game), fourth in passing defense (172.3 yds/game) and sixth in total defense (288.3 yds/game). The Tigers also ranked second in tackles for loss (119.0), second in forced turnovers (30), second in passing efficiency defense (105.4), third in interceptions (19), third in yards per play allowed (4.46), fourth in red zone touchdowns allowed (14), fifth in red zone TD percentage (42.4), seventh in total touchdowns allowed (24), ninth in rushing touchdowns allowed (10) and 10th in touchdown passes allowed (14).

As the Tigers get ready for spring practice, which is tentatively set to begin on Feb. 26, they will have to replace five starters from the 2019 defense … Simmons, weakside linebacker Chad Smith, strong safety K’Von Wallace, free safety Turner Muse and cornerback A.J. Terrell.

Replacing three starters in the secondary that started for at least two full seasons will be Clemson’s biggest challenge in the spring. Derion Kendrick, who excelled as a starting corner after being moved over from wide receiver last spring, is the lone returning starter in the secondary.

In his first year as a starter, Kendrick finished seventh on the team with 51 tackles. He had three tackles for loss, 10 passes broken up and had two interceptions. The coaches believe Kendrick is a future star in the ACC and he is nowhere near reaching his ceiling.

Nolan Turner, who has spent the last two seasons as a backup to Tanner Muse at free safety, will likely start the spring as the starter. Turner did start four games this season and played in all 15. He brings a ton of experience from his playing time in each of the last two seasons.

In 2019, Turner ranked sixth on the team with 66 tackles, including two tackles for a loss and tied Simmons and Kendrick with a team-best 10 passes broken up. Turner also had two interceptions, including the game-clinching interception to beat Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl, sending the Tigers to the national championship game.

James Skalski returns at middle linebacker. He finished second behind Simmons in tackles with 105, including 7.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks. He also broke up four passes and had 10 quarterback pressures.

Nyles Pinckney’s return at defensive tackle solidifies a defensive line that will be the strength of the Clemson defense next season. Freshman All-American Tyler Davis is also back at defensive tackle, as is veteran Jordan Williams. Logan Rudolph, Xavier Thomas, Justin Foster and K.J. Henry all return at defensive end.

Clemson also welcomes freshmen signees Bryan Bresee, the nation’s No. 1 overall recruit according to 247 Sports Composite, Demonte Capehart (No. 24 overall) and Myles Murphy (No. 3 overall) to the mix up front as well. Bresee (6-5, 295) and Capehart (6-5, 294) will help at defensive tackle, while Murphy (6-5, 260) will help with depth at strongside defensive end.

Projected defensive starters for Clemson heading into spring practice

DE: Logan Rudolph, *Jr. or Justin Foster, Sr., or K.J. Henry, *So

DT: Tyler Davis, So., or Jordan Williams, *Jr.

DT: Nyles Pinckney, *Sr.

DE: Xavier Thomas, Jr., or Logan Rudolph, *Jr.

SLB: Mike Jones, *So.

MLB: James Skalski, *Sr.

WLB: Baylon Spector, Jr.

CB: Derion Kendrick, Jr.

SS: Lannden Zanders, So.

FS: Nolan Turner, *Sr.

CB: Mario Goodrich, Jr.

Note: *redshirt

