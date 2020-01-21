Elite OL Parks, parents loved official visit

The highest-rated of Clemson’s six offensive line signees in its 2020 class returned to Tigertown for an official visit this past weekend.

Lexington (Ky.) Frederick Douglass four-star Walker Parks was on campus along with several other summer enrollees making their official visits as well.

“It was a lot of fun,” said Parks, the nation’s No. 5 offensive tackle and 56 overall prospect according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. “I had a really good time.”

Parks (6-5, 275) traveled to Clemson with his mother and father.

“They had a great time,” he said. “We’re very excited to see what the future holds.”

Parks, who will enroll at Clemson in June, pointed out a couple highlights of the visit.

”Probably the steak house or getting in the film room with (offensive line) coach (Robbie) Caldwell,” he said. “I’m so tired of looking at everything but not being able to touch if that makes sense. I’m ready to be a part of it and get it going.”

Parks also enjoyed hanging out with other members of Clemson’s 2020 class, including his player host for the weekend, five-star defensive lineman Bryan Bresee.

“It was pretty fun,” Parks said. “He’s well known around campus.”

Head coach Dabo Swinney had a message for Parks when the two met with each other during the visit.

“He said be ready,” Parks said. “I told him I would be. He said I’m the last guy he would doubt about being ready.”

A first-team all-state performer and 5A District Player of the Year, Parks did not allow a sack in 15 games as a senior, had 75 knockdown blocks and graded over 90 percent from his coaches five times. After the conclusion of his senior season, he played in the Under Armour All-America Game in Orlando, Florida.

Parks is the first Clemson signee from the state of Kentucky since Justin Miller in 2002.

