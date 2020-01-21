Top California recruit amazed by Clemson visit

Napa (Calif.) four-star tight end Brock Bowers, a top prospect in the 2021 class, traveled to Clemson on Sunday as part of a visit swing that also included stops at LSU and Georgia on Friday and Saturday, respectively.

The Clemson Insider caught up with Bowers, who spent several hours on campus and came away impressed by what the Tigers have to offer.

“I was there from 10 to 3,” he said. “I liked it there. It was cool.”

“Their facilities stood out a lot,” he added. “They’re just so nice there. It’s amazing.”

What is Bowers’ favorite part of the Tigers’ $55 million Allen N. Reeves Football Complex?

“Probably the weight room, I think, stood out the most,” he said.

Bowers (6-3, 220), ranked No. 152 nationally by the 247Sports Composite, had a brief conversation with Dabo Swinney and also spoke with tight ends coach Danny Pearman and offensive coordinator Tony Elliott while on campus.

“When we talked to Coach Swinney, it was kind of a short little thing. He was just saying hi, thanks for coming,” Bowers said. “They mostly just talked about how they do things and the family atmosphere they have there. That was the main thing I got from there.”

Bowers has not been able to meet fellow California native DJ Uiagalelei, who enrolled at Clemson in January, though he was able to catch passes from him at a regional combine last spring.

“I just saw him and caught a few balls from him at The Oakland Opening, because he’s in Southern California and I’m in Northern California,” Bowers said. “Man, I mean, he’s good.”

Bowers compared his visit to Clemson with the visits he made to LSU and Georgia over the weekend.

“LSU, they didn’t have any of the coaches there or any people there because they were all at the White House,” he said. “So, it was just bad timing because we scheduled this trip a while ago and that happened. But the facilities and the campus is really pretty there.

“And Georgia, I like the coaches. Coach (Kirby) Smart was great, (tight ends) Coach (Todd) Hartley is great and I like the new offensive coordinator (Todd Monken) there.”

Bowers does not currently have an offer from Clemson, but holds offers from Georgia and LSU along with schools such as Auburn, Michigan, Penn State, Notre Dame, Oregon, Southern Cal, Utah and Washington.

A few more visits are in the works for Bowers and his family.

“We’re trying to make a run up to Penn State, Notre Dame, maybe Michigan and maybe another school,” he said. “But we’ll see.”

Right now, Bowers does not have a specific timeline for his decision.

“Not completely sure,” he said. “I just know I want to narrow it down at the end of the spring after I’m done taking my visits and stuff during the spring.”

Bowers can’t say exactly how Clemson would fit into his recruitment with an offer, though he knows an offer from the Tigers would be a big deal.

“I’m not totally sure where they’d stand,” he said. “But it would mean a lot because they’ve been consistently good over the last couple years, and they’re just a good program overall.”

As a junior this season, Bowers tallied 39 receptions for 1,098 yards and 14 touchdowns in nine games. He ran a 4.55 40-yard dash and recorded a 40.2-inch vertical leap at The Opening Oakland regional in May.

