Clemson’s 2020 schedule reveals a couple of firsts, tough challenges

On Wednesday, Clemson released its 2020 football schedule. The Tigers kick off the season on Sept. 3, a Thursday night game in Atlanta against rival Georgia Tech.

The schedule is also highlighted by a road trips to Florida State on Oct. 10 and at Notre Dame on Nov. 7. Clemson concludes the regular season against archrival South Carolina on Nov. 28 in Clemson. Three of the Tigers’ final four games are against non-conference foes. It will conclude its ACC schedule at Wake Forest on Nov. 21.

In all, Clemson plays six teams that played in bowl games last year, including a rematch of last year’s ACC Championship Game when Virginia comes to Death Valley on Sept. 26. Virginia, who was 9-4 last season, has not played at Clemson since 2009 and the two have not met in the regular season since 2010.

Before the play at FSU, the Tigers will also visit Boston College on Friday Oct. 2. Clemson, who has posted an FBS best 69-5 record since the start of the 2015 season, will play back-to-back road games for the first time since the 2015 season when they won at Miami (58-0) and at NC State (56-41) in back-to-back weeks.

This year will mark the second straight season Clemson has played the Yellow Jackets to open a season. Last year, the Tigers won 52-14 at Death Valley. Clemson and Georgia Tech have never opened back-to-back seasons against each other.

The only other times the Tigers and Yellow Jackets met in Week 1 came in 1962 in Atlanta and then last year’s game at Memorial Stadium in Clemson. The Tigers have won five straight over the Yellow Jackets and seven of the last eight overall in the series that started back in 1898.

The 2020 season will mark just the sixth time since 1970 Clemson has started a season against an ACC opponent. The other years were in 1977 against Maryland, 1996 at North Carolina, 2004 against Wake Forest, 2007 against Florida State and 2019 against Georgia Tech.

The Tigers have won three straight season openers against ACC opponents and are 10-1 overall in the opening game in the Dabo Swinney era. Their only loss came at Georgia in 2014.

This year will be the first time since the 1965-’69 seasons that Clemson has opened its college football season in back-to-back years against ACC opponents. The Tigers went 4-0-1 in those season openers.

Since the league began in 1953, Clemson is 10-2-1 in season openers against ACC competition.

Clemson opens its open home schedule against Louisville in Week 2. It marks the first time since 1965, the Tigers open a new year with back-to-back ACC games. In 1965, Clemson opened the season with wins at home over NC State in Week 1 and at Virginia in Week 2.

The Tigers have not played at Notre Dame since 1979, a 16-10 Clemson victory. It’s the Tigers’ only trip to South Bend. That trip started a three-game win streak against the Irish, which includes Clemson’s 30-3 victory in the 2018 Cotton Bowl Classic in Dallas.

The Irish, which finished the 2019 season 11-2, could be a top 10 team when the Tigers go to South Bend in early November. Clemson is the last ACC team to beat Notre Dame. The Tigers lead the all-time series, 3-1.

The Tigers will be looking for their third straight win in Tallahassee when they play at Florida State. Clemson has won the last five games in the series. Clemson beat FSU 59-10 at Doak Campbell in 2018, which tied for the Seminoles’ worst home loss in the program’s history.

When Clemson hosts the Gamecocks to close out the 2020 regular-season, it will be going for a record-tying seventh straight win in the series. Clemson’s 1934-’40 teams currently hold the series’ record for consecutive wins over the Gamecocks.

2020 Clemson Football schedule

Sept. 3 at Georgia Tech (Thursday night)

Sept. 12 vs. Louisville

Sept. 19 vs. Akron

Sept. 26 vs. Virginia

Oct. 2 at Boston College (Friday night)

Oct. 10 at Florida State

Oct. 17 vs. NC State

Oct. 24 vs. Syracuse

Oct. 31 Open date

Nov. 7 at Notre Dame (NBC)

Nov. 14 vs. The Citadel

Nov. 21 at Wake Forest

Nov. 28 vs. South Carolina

Dec. 5 ACC Championship Game (at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte)

