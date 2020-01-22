Impact Freshmen: Bryan Bresee

Most of the players in Clemson’s 2020 signing class, which currently ranks No. 1 nationally, have already arrived on campus and started their college careers.

Fifteen of the Tigers’ 23 signees enrolled early in January, giving themselves a chance to get ahead of the game and enabling them to go through spring practice as they look to make an instant impact in the fall.

In the first installment of our Impact Freshmen series detailing Clemson’s mid-year enrollees, The Clemson Insider takes an in-depth look at defensive lineman Bryan Bresee.

Hometown (High School): Damascus, Maryland (Damascus)

Height, Weight: 6-5, 290

Prospect ratings/rankings: 5-star, No. 1 DT, No. 1 state, No. 1 national (247Sports); 5-star, No. 1 DT, No. 1 state, No. 1 national (Rivals); 5-star, No. 1 DT, No. 1 state, No. 3 national (ESPN)

High school stats/accolades: Played in the All-American Bowl in San Antonio on January 4, 2020 … Concluded career with 134 total tackles, including 80.5 for loss and 35 sacks … had 47 tackles in 2019, 30.5 of which were tackles for loss including 14 sacks … also added two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and a pass breakup … named first-team postseason All-American by Sports Illustrated … helped team to 13-2 record and state championship as a senior … first-team USA Today All-American as a junior in 2018 when he was also named the Gatorade Player of the Year in Maryland … first-team Washington Post All-Met defensive lineman as a junior and senior … first-team MaxPreps Junior All-American defensive lineman in 2018 … team won state championship in Maryland in 2018 with a 38-0 victory in the championship game … had 36 tackles for loss, including 12 sacks, as a junior, earning first-team MaxPreps Sophomore All-America status in 2017 … played basketball as a junior and averaged 13.7 points and 11.9 rebounds.

Strengths: Bresee is big, strong and freakishly athletic for his size. Listed at 6-foot-5 and 290 pounds, Bresee has clocked a 4.13-second shuttle run and recorded a 32-inch vertical jump. Clemson defensive tackles coach Todd Bates told TCI that he has never been around a player who came in more physically ready to play than Bresee is, while head coach Dabo Swinney compared Bresee to Christian Wilkins – but says he is stronger, more heavy-handed and more violent than Wilkins was when he got to Clemson. There are not many big men who can move like Bresee, a quick-twitch defender who is explosive off the ball and has a fast first step. Bresee has the ability to run around opposing offensive linemen or use his strength to run right through them. Plus, he is a versatile defensive linemen that plays with a relentless motor and has great instincts, understanding how he needs to attack the opposition. The bottom line is that Bresee is an elite talent with the potential to develop into a high first-round NFL Draft pick.

How he fits in: Bresee has all the necessary tools to play on the edge or in the interior of the defensive line. He could excel at any position along the line, and we expect the Tigers to take full advantage of his talent and move him around when they see fit to do so. Wherever he plays, Bresee figures to have an immediate impact and help the Tigers out right away. Bresee is extremely competitive and compliments his extraordinary skillset with high character off the field. By all accounts, he is more than willing to put in the work it takes to be great.

Coach speak: Clemson defensive tackles coach Todd Bates — “Bryan Bresee, he’s showing up and just ready to work, man. I tell you this, he’s eager to prove it. He’s just ready to earn his way, and he’s got a workman mentality right now and I believe that’s who he is. He’s ultra-talented, ultra-twitchy, explosive off the ball. All those things have traveled with him to Clemson, so I’m really excited about him.”

Former Damascus head coach Eric Wallich on what Clemson is getting in Bresee — “What he brings is the ability to play many different positions. We’ve even stood him up to play inside linebacker at times. So, he’s an athlete. He plays basketball. He can rush the edge, he can play nose guard, he can really play anything. I think that’s what makes a lot of schools attracted to him is the multiplicity that he can do. So, I think his explosion and everything like that is going to make him somebody who can contribute pretty quickly down there.”

