Injury ends Clemson pitcher's career

The Clemson Insider learned Thursday morning Clemson pitcher Jacob Hennessy suffered a season-ending arm injury and would not be able to play for the Tigers in 2020.

Since he can’t play, the senior has decided to stay on the team in 2020 as a student coach. He confirmed TCI’s report on Twitter shortly after.

According to our sources, Hennessy’s injury involves Tommy John surgery. On Twitter, the lefty indicated he is hanging up his baseball glove as a player.

A lefty, Hennessy was one of the team’s top pitchers out of the bullpen in 2017, then became the Friday starter in 2018. He was one of the team’s most consistent pitchers in 2019 as both a starter and as a reliever.

He pitched 155.1 innings in 61 appearances, including 20 starts in his career. Hennessy posted a 10-5 record in his three seasons, had three saves and a 3.94 ERA while allowing 157 hits (.261 opponents’ batting average) and 38 walks with 130 strikeouts. He finished his career eighth in Tiger history in strikeout-to-walk ratio (3.42) and eighth in walks per nine innings pitched (2.20).