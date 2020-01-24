Clemson loses 2 starters, one dismissed from the team

Clemson’s Michael Green has been dismissed from the baseball program. Clemson head baseball coach Monte Lee announced Green’s dismissal Friday prior to the start of opening practice at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson.

“He is no longer a part of the team,” Lee said. “He was dismissed from the team for rules violations.”

Green finished tied for second on the Clemson baseball team last year with .307 batting average. He played in 28 games and started in 27 of them. He had three home runs and 14 RBIs. He also had .475 slug percentage and a on-base percentage of .412. He also had eight doubles and scored 26 runs.

Green’s slug percentage ranked second on the team in 2019, while his on-base percentage tied for second. A redshirt junior, Green was expected to start for the Tigers in the outfield this season.

Green’s departure was not the only bad news Lee announced. Reserve pitcher Ryne Huggins is out for the season with an arm injury he suffered in the fall. Last year, Huggins had a 3.60 ERA in seven appearances.

Lee also spoke about the career-ending injury to starting pitcher Jacob Hennessy, who announced Thursday on Twitter his career was over.

“Obviously, we hate to lose a guy like Jacob,” Lee said.

Hennessy could have come back and played next year, but he injured his arm near the end of fall practice and had Tommy John surgery. His recovery time is 15 months, which means even if he decided to get a medical redshirt and pitch next season, he could miss a large part of the 2021 season, too.

“It was unfortunate, I threw a pitch at the end of fall and felt something in my arm. I got it checked out and sure enough I fully tore my UCL, so I had to have surgery,” Hennessy said. “The decision was at the time of my injury, it was really late, and it would hamper my fifth year as well. So, I would not have a full fifth year of being healthy, so I wanted to do what I could to help the team this year and take whatever role I could to help the 2020 team.”

Hennessy will stay on the team as a student coach, which potentially could lead him to a coaching career in the future.

“I am keeping all of my options open, as far as career paths, but it is definitely something I will consider,” he said.

A lefty, Hennessy was one of the team’s top pitchers out of the bullpen in 2017, then became the Friday starter in 2018. He was one of the team’s most consistent pitchers in 2019 as both a starter and as a reliever.

He pitched 155.1 innings in 61 appearances, including 20 starts in his career. Hennessy posted a 10-5 record in his three seasons, had three saves and a 3.94 ERA while allowing 157 hits (.261 opponents’ batting average) and 38 walks with 130 strikeouts.

He finished his career eighth in Clemson history in strikeout-to-walk ratio (3.42) and eighth in walks per nine innings pitched (2.20).

“It was tough. Luckily, I have had my coaches and teammates to rely on. They have been really good,” Hennessy said. “Like I said, it is definitely a bummer and it is still is, but I am trying to make the best out of the situation.”

