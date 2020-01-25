Clemson lands big 2021 commitment

Clemson picked up a major commitment on Saturday.

Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco four-star wide receiver Beaux Collins announced his commitment to the Tigers tonight after attending their elite junior day today.

Collins is ranked as the No. 3 wide receiver and No. 34 overall prospect in the 2021 class according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

He chose Clemson over offers from Ohio State, Notre Dame, LSU, Oklahoma, Stanford and Southern Cal, among many others.

“I have found the school that is going to help develop me as a player, man, and help prepare me for life,” Collins wrote in a Twitter post. “After thorough thought and prayer, I’m committed to Clemson University.”

Collins was teammates at St. John Bosco with five-star quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, who enrolled at Clemson in early January.

The 6-foot-4, 195-pound Collins received an offer from Clemson in June when he participated in the Dabo Swinney Camp, then returned to campus for the Florida State game in October.

Collins becomes the sixth commitment in Clemson’s 2021 recruiting class, joining Powder Springs (Ga.) McEachern wide receiver Dacari Collins, Damascus (Md.) offensive lineman Ryan Linthicum, Loganville (Ga.) Grayson running back Phil Mafah, Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) University School offensive lineman Marcus Tate and Philadelphia (Pa.) St. Joseph’s Prep linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr.

