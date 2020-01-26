Clemson lands nation’s top prospect, again

Clemson has landed the No. 1 overall prospect in the country – again – as Corona (Calif.) Centennial five-star defensive end Korey Foreman announced his commitment to the Tigers tonight via social media.

“God’s purpose is to make something great out of you! It is up to you whether you will fall in line with His leadership or resist it.. I am 110% COMMITTED to Clemson University,” Foreman wrote in an Instagram post.

Foreman (pictured above right), the nation’s top-ranked player in the 2021 class, pulled the trigger on his verbal pledge after visiting Clemson for Saturday’s elite junior day.

This marks the second straight recruiting cycle and third time in the last four cycles that the nation’s No. 1 prospect has committed to Clemson (Bryan Bresee, 2020; Trevor Lawrence, 2018).

Foreman chose Clemson over offers from Oregon, Washington, Southern Cal, Ohio State, LSU, Alabama, Georgia, Florida and numerous other schools.

Prior to Saturday, Foreman first visited Clemson on July 25, 2019, just nine days after receiving an offer from the Tigers. Afterward, he told The Clemson Insider that it was the best visit he had been on to that point.

The pickup of Foreman continues Clemson’s recent recruiting success in the Golden State.

The Tigers received a commitment from Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco four-star wide receiver Beaux Collins on Saturday after signing his former teammate, five-star quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, in the 2020 class.

A year earlier, Folsom (Calif.) five-star receiver Joseph Ngata became the first signee from the state of California to come to Clemson since 1991.

When Uiagalelei signed in December, it marked the first time in school history that Clemson signed players from California in back-to-back years.

Foreman becomes the ninth commitment in Clemson’s 2021 recruiting class, joining Collins, Brentwood (Tenn.) Ravenwood four-star tight end Jake Briningstool, Lakeland (Fla.) Christian School defensive end Cade Denhoff, Powder Springs (Ga.) McEachern wide receiver Dacari Collins, Damascus (Md.) offensive lineman Ryan Linthicum, Loganville (Ga.) Grayson running back Phil Mafah, Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) University offensive lineman Marcus Tate and Philadelphia (Pa.) St. Joseph’s Prep linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr.

