Top-100 prospect commits to Clemson, details decision with TCI

Clemson has picked up another big addition to its 2021 recruiting class.

Lakeland (Fla.) Christian School four-star defensive end Cade Denhoff announced his commitment to the Tigers on Sunday after attending their elite junior day Saturday.

Denhoff is the No. 7 strong-side defensive end and No. 91 overall prospect in the 2021 class according to the 247Sports Composite rankings, while 247Sports itself ranks him as the nation’s No. 5 strong-side defensive and No. 47 overall prospect.

The 6-foot-5, 225-pound junior picked Clemson over more than two dozen other offers, including finalists Alabama, LSU, Nebraska, Ohio State, Penn State and Virginia.

Prior to announcing his college choice, Denhoff detailed his decision in an interview with The Clemson Insider.

“Main reason I chose Clemson is their culture,” he said. “They have such a great family atmosphere and make everything fun. And I love Coach (Dabo) Swinney, Coach (Brent) Venables and Coach (Lemanski) Hall.”

Clemson extended an offer to Denhoff last July — a month after he participated in the Dabo Swinney Camp for the second straight summer — and he has made multiple unofficial visits to Clemson over the past couple of years.

Denhoff silently committed to the Tigers recently before sharing his decision with the world.

“I informed coach Coach Hall a few weeks ago and he was very excited. I told him I would go public with it this weekend,” Denhoff said.

Clemson’s staff was able to build a tighter bond with Denhoff than any other coaching staff that recruited him.

“My relationship is similar to other staffs,” he said, “but my relationship with Clemson is just closer than other staffs.”

Another “pretty big” factor in Denhoff’s decision was Clemson’s proven history of producing NFL defensive linemen.

“I mean I love Clemson not just for that,” he said, “but that played a part.”

In 12 games as a junior last season, Denhoff recorded 92 total tackles, including 10 for loss, along with 11 sacks, four pass deflections, three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

What can Tiger fans expect to see from him on the field in the future?

“High motor,” he said. “I give max effort all game long.”

Denhoff becomes the seventh commitment in Clemson’s 2021 recruiting class, joining Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco wide receiver Beaux Collins, Powder Springs (Ga.) McEachern wide receiver Dacari Collins, Damascus (Md.) offensive lineman Ryan Linthicum, Loganville (Ga.) Grayson running back Phil Mafah, Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) University School offensive lineman Marcus Tate and Philadelphia (Pa.) St. Joseph’s Prep linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr.

