Watch: Swinney reacts to Briningstool's commitment

One of Clemson’s commitments this weekend came from Brentwood (Tenn.) Ravenwood four-star tight end Jake Briningstool.

The top class of 2021 prospect informed Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney of his commitment this morning at Swinney’s house.

Special thanks to Jake for sharing this video of Dabo’s reaction with The Clemson Insider:

