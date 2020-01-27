Breaking down Foreman's commitment to Clemson

Corona (Calif.) Centennial five-star defensive end Korey Foreman – the nation’s No. 1 prospect – put an exclamation point on a huge recruiting weekend for Clemson when he announced his commitment to the Tigers on Sunday night.

In this feature, The Clemson Insider breaks down Foreman’s commitment, what the Tigers are getting and more.

Profile:

Class, Position: 2021, DE

Hometown (High School): Corona, Calif. (Centennial)

Height, Weight: 6-5, 270

Power Five Offers: Clemson, Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, Southern Cal, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, Utah, Vanderbilt, Washington, Washington State

Ratings/Rankings: 5-star, No. 1 SDE, No. 1 state, No. 1 national (Rivals); 5-star, No. 1 SDE, No. 1 state, No. 2 national (247Sports); 5-star, No. 2 DE, No. 1 state, No. 4 national (ESPN)

How Clemson got him:

The Tigers got Foreman back on campus for their elite junior day this past weekend and subsequently sealed the deal with him.

Clemson has been a major player for Foreman since he first visited campus with some other California prospects last July. He received an offer from the Tigers just nine days earlier and told TCI after leaving Clemson that it was the best visit he had been on to that point.

The Tigers emerged as the frontrunner for Foreman following that trip. But because Foreman’s parents did not come with him, getting them on campus over the weekend was a big deal so he could get their approval to jump aboard Dabo Swinney’s program.

In November, Foreman released a top 10 that included Clemson along with Oregon, Washington, Southern Cal, Ohio State, LSU, Alabama, Georgia, Florida and Vanderbilt.

It came as a surprise to many that Foreman pulled the trigger on his commitment so soon, as he was expected to wait until this spring or summer at the earliest. However, after returning to Clemson this weekend, he knew without a doubt it was where he wanted to go and saw no reason to delay his decision. Swinney and Clemson’s coaching staff, as well as the overall culture of the program, were a couple of important factors in his choice.

What Clemson is getting:

The 6-foot-5, 270-pound Foreman is strong, long and very athletic. He was named the defensive line MVP last summer at The Opening Finals, a loaded event for elite prospects that also featured Bryan Bresee.

There is nothing from the defensive end position that Foreman can’t do. He is a versatile, all-around weapon that can wreak havoc on an opposing offense with his combination of size, power and quickness off the edge. He can skirt around an offensive tackle or simply run right through him to get to the quarterback. He is fast off the ball and a lot to handle coming off the line, while he is fundamentally sound and plays with a lot of energy.

Foreman has all of the talent and tools he needs to make an immediate impact for Clemson when he steps foot on campus next year. The sky is the limit for him, and he looks like a future star at the college level and beyond.

Get your official national championship and Fiesta Bowl champs gear right here!