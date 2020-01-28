Clemson high on Leigh’s list after offer, ‘amazing’ visit

Fairfax (Va.) Robinson four-star offensive tackle Tristan Leigh entered his elite junior day visit to Clemson on Saturday without an offer from the Tigers.

That changed in short order, as head coach Dabo Swinney and his staff extended an offer to Leigh (6-6, 275) while he was on campus.

“It felt really great,” Leigh told The Clemson Insider. “I was talking to them for awhile.”

Leigh’s parents, brother and high school offensive line coach accompanied him on the trip to Clemson.

It marked Leigh’s first time on campus since attending the Florida State game in October, and he had a blast being back in Tigertown.

“The visit was amazing,” he said.

Leigh especially enjoyed spending time with the coaches as well as some of the other top prospects on hand for the junior day.

“The highlight was probably hanging with the staff, chilling with Ryan (Linthicum), Korey (Foreman) and Caleb (Williams) and Marcus (Tate),” Leigh said.

In addition to Clemson, Leigh has collected offers from LSU, Penn State, Alabama, Virginia Tech, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State and Texas A&M among many others.

Where do the Tigers stand in Leigh’s recruitment following the offer and visit?

“They’re definitely up there for me,” he said.

Leigh said he does not know when he wants to make his decision.

He is ranked as the No. 22 offensive tackle and No. 168 overall prospect in the 2021 class according to the 247Sports Composite.

Get your official national championship and Fiesta Bowl champs gear right here!