Clemson players describe what Kobe Bryant meant to them

Following Tuesday’s 71-70 victory over Syracuse, Clemson basketball players Tevin Mack and Clyde Trapp were asked about NBA great Kobe Bryant and what he meant to them and what role he played in their basketball careers.

Trapp wore his orange Kobe sneakers during the game in honor of Kobe Bryant, who died tragically Sunday in a helicopter crash along with eight others, including his 13-year old daughter, Gianna.

“He was an icon in our eyes and to see him and his daughter go like that was really sad to me and everyone else involved as well,” Mack said. “We just have to keep on going and do what he would want us to do and live by that ‘Mamba Mentality’ and take that forward and keep pushing.”

Mack had that Mamba Mentality against Syracuse, as he scored 21 of the Tigers’ last 30 points and finished the game with a career-high 32, while Trapp also scored a career-best, 17 points, including the game-winner with 2.3 seconds to play.

You can watch what the two Tigers said about Bryant on TCITV.