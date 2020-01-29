Massive ’21 OL talks elite junior day visit, recruitment

Among the select number of candidates for one of Clemson’s remaining offensive line spots in the 2021 class is Cordova (Tenn.) Evangelical Christian School tackle Dietrick Pennington.

Pennington was one of two O-linemen the Tigers hosted for their elite junior day last Saturday, along with Fairfax (Va.) Robinson tackle Tristan Leigh.

“It was great,” Pennington said of the visit. “I came with my grandmother, two of my close friends, Jake and John Vargo, and their mother, Christy Vargo.”

The huge 6-foot-5, 330-pound Pennington picked up an offer from Clemson after competing at the Dabo Swinney Camp last summer, then returned to campus for the Texas A&M game in the fall.

Pennington named learning more about Clemson’s personal growth, life skills and professional development program as the highlight of Saturday’s visit.

“I really enjoyed talking about their P.A.W. Journey program,” he said.

The visit also gave Pennington another good chance to spend quality time with the coaching staff.

“They all talked about how they feel about Clemson and what they think Clemson is,” he said.

Along with Clemson, Pennington has collected offers from schools such as Georgia, LSU, Auburn, Tennessee, Arkansas, Ole Miss and South Carolina.

Pennington has yet to narrow down his recruitment to a top group of schools and isn’t in a hurry to make his commitment.

“I don’t have favorites at this point in time, just trying to enjoy the process, get to know the coaches, and make the choice that’s best for me,” he said.

Did the elite junior day visit impact Clemson’s standing with Pennington?

“Not at all,” said Pennington, who still has the Tigers high on his list.

Pennington said he will likely make more visits soon but does not have any trips planned right now.

Clemson currently has two commitments from offensive linemen in the 2021 class: Ryan Linthicum and Marcus Tate.

