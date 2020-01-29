Priority safety target recaps ‘amazing’ junior day visit

College Park (Ga.) Woodward Academy safety Khari Gee has seen his recruitment take off since the turn of the calendar year, and now Clemson is coming after him hard.

The Tigers extended an offer to Gee last Thursday and quickly moved to attract him for Saturday’s elite junior day.

Gee (6-3, 190) attended the function with his father, and it marked their first time on campus.

“The visit was amazing,” Gee told The Clemson Insider. “The hospitality was great.”

Gee struggled to single out a favorite part of the visit as he enjoyed the entire experience. But the attention he was shown from safeties coach Mickey Conn, his area recruiter, stood out to him.

“Well the safeties coach, Coach Conn, stayed with only me the whole entire day,” Gee said. “I can’t even pick one highlight.”

Conn made sure to let Gee know he is a priority for the Tigers and that they are prepared to accept his commitment if he wants to join their 2021 class.

“He told me that I’m truly wanted,” Gee said, “and once I’m ready to go ahead and pull the trigger and commit.”

Because Gee spent so much of the day with Conn, he wasn’t able to interact a lot with the other prospects on campus, though he did talk a little bit with a few future Tigers.

“I met some of the commits,” Gee said. “I didn’t have much time to build many relationships though.”

Prior to Clemson’s offer Thursday, Gee picked up offers from LSU and Florida State on Wednesday and Michigan State on Tuesday. Tennessee and Missouri both offered two weeks ago, while schools such as Michigan, Nebraska, Kentucky, Southern Cal, Georgia Tech, Louisville, NC State, Virginia and Virginia Tech all offered last year.

So, where do the Tigers stand with Gee after getting him on campus for the elite junior day?

“They are definitely up there,” he said.

Gee has also visited Tennessee, Ohio State, Michigan, Stanford, Southern Cal and UCLA, along with in-state schools Georgia and Georgia Tech. He said he might return to Georgia this weekend.

According to Gee, he is unsure when he will make his decision.

Clemson is so different. I will be back very soon.. 🐅🧡💜 pic.twitter.com/3hgFf5KW1X — Khari Gee (@KhariGee) January 26, 2020

