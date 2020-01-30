Former Tiger says Super Bowl LIV will be ‘memorable’

During his time at Clemson, Bashaud Breeland played in a lot of big games.

The defensive back was a part of some of the most successful teams in Clemson history. In 2011, he was on the first team to begin Clemson’s impressive streak of 10-win seasons, which currently stands at nine in a row. The 2011 Tigers were also the first Clemson team in 20 years to win an ACC Championship.

In 2012 and 2013, the Tigers produced back-to-back 11-win seasons for the first-time in school history, while beating LSU in the Chick-fil-A Bowl and Ohio State in the Orange Bowl.

“From where I come from you have to create those moments for yourself and learn,” Breeland said to the media earlier this week. “I realized who I am. I can’t put it into words.”

However, Sunday’s matchup against San Francisco in Super Bowl LIV, will obviously trump any of those outings for Breeland. The former Tiger, of course, is the starting cornerback for the Kansas City Chiefs, who are playing in their first Super Bowl in 50 years.

“It has been great,” Breeland said about his Super Bowl experience so far. “Being in this atmosphere with all the guys and getting to see all of them in this environment. You get some funny moments from a lot of them, but it’s enjoyable and it is going to be memorable.”

Breeland is one of three former Tigers playing for the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV. His former Clemson teammates Sammy Watkins and Dorian O’Daniel are also on the team. Watkins, of course, caught a 60-yard touchdown pass in the AFC Championship Game to clinch Kansas City’s first trip to the Super Bowl since it beat Minnesota in Super Bowl IV back in January of 1970.

O’Daniel is a reserve linebacker on the Chiefs roster. All three guys are attempting to make it a second straight year a former Clemson player has been a part of Super Bowl Championship team. Last year, former Clemson tight end Dwayne Allen helped New England win Super Bowl LIII.

In all, 28 former Tigers have won at least one Super Bowl. However, for Breeland to help the Chiefs win their first Super Bowl in 50 years, they’ll have to shut down a very potent and balanced San Francisco offense.

“I think we match up pretty well,” he said. “I am going to take my defense over any team on any given Sunday. “We go to war with these guys and we put in the necessary work for the process. We enjoy the process and we go out there and put it altogether.”

Super Bowl LIV will kick off at 6:30 p.m., Sunday and will be televised on Fox.

Former #Clemson standout @Bree2Land6 on the matchup between the #Chiefs defense and high-powered 49ers offense: "I'm gonna take my defense over any team any given Sunday." Thanks so much to @AndrewABC17 for the hookup! @abc_columbia #SBLIV pic.twitter.com/cDyCe0iyOP — Mike Gillespie (@MikeABCColumbia) January 29, 2020

