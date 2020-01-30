No. 7 NC State shoots past Lady Tigers

Seventh-ranked North Carolina State nailed a season high in three-point field goals with 14 on Thursday night as it shot 44-percent from behind the arch.

Clemson fell to the Wolfpack 79-60 in Littleton Coliseum after NC State ran away with the lead in the second half behind an outstanding shooting effort.

Lady Tiger head coach Amanda Butler told The Clemson Insider after the game that her team knew what NC State (20-1, 9-1 ACC) could do offensively but felt they failed to execute down the stretch.

“We need to rebound better even though they shot extremely well we gave them a lot of second chance opportunities,” Butler said. “A lot of those three pointers came off of offensive rebounds or in transition. We knew they were going to shoot well and what they were capable of but just didn’t do a good job of executing.”

The Lady Tigers (7-14,3-7 ACC) finished with three players in double figures. in Shania Meertens with 14, Amari Robinson with 10 and Kobi Thornton with 10. The Wolfpack were led by Aislinn Konig’s 28 points that included an impressive seven three pointers.

“I was really proud of Shania (Meertens) in particular she really prepared for the shots we felt would be open for her tonight,” Butler said. “She played with a lot of focus and really took advantage of her opportunities.”

In the first quarter the Lady Tigers kept NC State within striking distance and finished the period down 22-18. Wolfpack shooters shot an incredible 75-percent from beyond the three-point line in the first quarter but Clemson extended possessions and kept the ball out of the hot hands of NC State.

The Lady Tigers tied the game at 22 with 7:18 to play in the first half and looked poised to take a lead. But, NC State surged back with a 10-0 run over 4:57 and forced five turnovers to extend its lead to as many as 10 and it carried a 37-28 lead into the halftime break.

In the second half the Wolfpack showed why they lay claim to top-ten national ranking and asserted complete control of the game. NC State scored 25 points in the third period and extended its lead to 62-45 as the game moved into the final frame before it sealed the deal with a 79-60 win.

Clemson hits the road to face North Carolina on Sunday Feb. 2, at 2 p.m.