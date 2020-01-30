Rudolph leaving football program

Clemson defensive end Logan Rudolph has elected to graduate this spring and move on from the football program, a team spokesman confirmed to The Clemson Insider on Thursday.

Rudolph, who would have been a redshirt junior in 2020, is leaving the program to pursue an acting career.

Rudolph finished his career with 42 career tackles (7.0 for loss), a sack, a pass breakup and a fumble recovery, which he returned 39 yards for a touchdown.

In 2019, the 6-2, 245-pound defensive end totaled 26 tackles, including five tackles behind the line of scrimmage. He also had one sack, broke up a pass and had three quarterback pressures.

Rudolph played in all 15 games last year for the Tigers, which included nine starts at defensive end. He shared the starts at both strongside and weakside defensive end with Xavier Thomas and Justin Foster.

In 2018, Rudolph played in 14 games, while recording 13 tackles as a reserve player. He played in just two games his freshman season before a shoulder injury sidelined him for the rest of the 2017 season.

Rudolph is the the sixth player since Clemson lost to LSU in the national championship game on Jan. 13 to leave the program. Backup quarterback Chase Brice and reserve defensive tackle Xavier Kelly have both decided to transfer as graduate students, while linebacker Isaiah Simmons, cornerback A.J. Terrell and wide receiver Tee Higgins decided to forgo their senior seasons and entered their names into the 2020 NFL Draft pool.

