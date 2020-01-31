4-star corner adds Clemson offer

Clemson has extended a new offer to a four-star prospect in the class of 2021.

St. Louis (Mo.) De Smet cornerback Jakailin Johnson announced an offer from the Tigers on Friday afternoon.

Johnson (6-1, 170) is the No. 5 cornerback and No. 51 overall prospect in the 2021 class according to the 247Sports Composite. He is ranked as high as the No. 3 corner and No. 29 overall prospect per Rivals.

In addition to Clemson, Johnson holds offers from Notre Dame, Ohio State, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Oklahoma, Texas A&M and Oregon among others.

Johnson was named a second-team MaxPreps All-American after recording seven interceptions as a junior last season and leading his team to the Missouri Class 6 state championship.