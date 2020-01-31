4-star corner adds Clemson offer

4-star corner adds Clemson offer

Recruiting

4-star corner adds Clemson offer

By 2 hours ago

By: |

Clemson has extended a new offer to a four-star prospect in the class of 2021.

St. Louis (Mo.) De Smet cornerback Jakailin Johnson announced an offer from the Tigers on Friday afternoon.

Johnson (6-1, 170) is the No. 5 cornerback and No. 51 overall prospect in the 2021 class according to the 247Sports Composite. He is ranked as high as the No. 3 corner and No. 29 overall prospect per Rivals.

In addition to Clemson, Johnson holds offers from Notre Dame, Ohio State, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Oklahoma, Texas A&M and Oregon among others.

Johnson was named a second-team MaxPreps All-American after recording seven interceptions as a junior last season and leading his team to the Missouri Class 6 state championship.

, , Recruiting

More TCI

Latest

reply
7hr

Most of the players in Clemson’s 2020 signing class have already arrived on campus and started their college careers. Fifteen of the Tigers’ 23 signees enrolled early in January, giving themselves a (…)

reply
1d

Clemson defensive end Logan Rudolph has elected to graduate this spring and move on from the football program, a team spokesman confirmed to The Clemson Insider on Thursday. Rudolph, who would have (…)

reply
1d

Most of the players in Clemson’s 2020 signing class have already arrived on campus and started their college careers. Fifteen of the Tigers’ 23 signees enrolled early in January, giving themselves a (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home