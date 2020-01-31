Clemson jumps to No. 1 for Sunshine State standout

Clemson made a big move for a standout prospect from the Sunshine State on Thursday when it extended an offer to Winter Park (Fla.) 2021 safety Dakota Mitchell.

Mitchell (6-0, 180) was ecstatic upon receiving the offer.

“One of the best feelings out of all the offers I got,” he told The Clemson Insider. “Clemson is BIG TIME, I’m just so excited right now.”

Clemson assistant coach Todd Bates, Mitchell’s area recruiter, stopped by Winter Park High School on Thursday before defensive coordinator Brent Venables informed Mitchell of his opportunity to play for the Tigers.

“Coach Bates told me to call coach Venables, so coach Venables told me on the phone that I have received a scholarship from Clemson University,” said Mitchell, the No. 16 safety nationally in the 2021 class according to 247Sports.

Mitchell and Venables had a good conversation.

“We really just talked about how we both want me up there March 7 and for the spring game and stuff,” Mitchell said, “and this is just the beginning and to keep grinding and going harder and stuff.”

Mitchell said he plans to check out Clemson on March 7, as well as attend its spring game in early April. He also plans to visit Florida State this weekend and Florida in March.

In addition to Clemson, FSU and Florida, Mitchell has amassed offers from LSU, Texas A&M, Auburn, Tennessee, Michigan, Miami and Virginia Tech among numerous others.

According to Mitchell, Texas A&M is recruiting him the hardest right now, and the Aggies are one of his top schools at this point in the process along with Clemson, LSU and FSU.

But after pulling the trigger on an offer, Clemson now stands atop Mitchell’s list as his current favorite.

“No. 1. Top on my list,” he said.

“Clemson is a family college,” he added. “Everybody there isn’t just one individual, they are all family and I like that about them. Nobody’s left out.”

Mitchell has set a commitment date of May 21.

What is he looking for in a college as he weighs his options?

“A place I can major in and that can take me farther than just football,” he said, “and a place I can feel like I’m at home and feel comfortable at really.”

