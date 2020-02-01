Jonathan Baehre suffers torn ACL

Basketball

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C.  Clemson has announced that junior forward Jonathan Baehre (knee) has re-torn his previously injured ACL and underwent successful surgery on Friday. Baehre will miss the rest of the 2019-20 season.

“It’s certainly an unfortunate injury for Jonathan and our team,” said Head Coach Brad Brownell. “He worked so hard over the summer months and first semester to get back on the floor. Jonathan is a good player and terrific teammate, who we know will be determined in his rehab to return and have a productive career at Clemson.”

The Wiesbaden, Germany native returned to action and played in two games this season after previously tearing his ACL in May 2019. He averaged 3.5 rebounds in 13.0 minutes per contest.

Clemson (11-9, 5-5) plays at Wake Forest at 8:05 p.m. ET.

–courtesy Clemson Athletic Communications 

