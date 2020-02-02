Chase Brice announces commitment to new school

Former Clemson quarterback Chase Brice has found a new home.

Brice announced via social media Sunday evening that he has committed to transfer to Duke. He made an official visit to the school this weekend.

The backup to Trevor Lawrence entered the transfer portal in January following his redshirt sophomore year at Clemson. He has two years of eligibility remaining and will be eligible to play next fall for the Blue Devils as a graduate transfer.

Last season, Brice completed 50-of-85 passes for 581 yards and four touchdowns. He also ran for 94 yards on 14 carries and scored a touchdown. He played in 13 games for the Tigers.

For his career, Brice completed 82-of-136 passes for 1,023 yards and nine touchdowns with just four interceptions. In all, he played in 25 games during his Clemson career.

