Clemson baseball commit exploring football options

In October 2018, Monte Lee and the Clemson baseball program landed a commitment from Lonnie White Jr., a talented class of 2021 prospect from Malvern (Pa.) Preparatory School.

“At the time I felt it was right,” White said to The Clemson Insider recently of his decision to commit to the Tigers. “They have a great baseball program with great coaches.”

“Great facility and beautiful campus,” he added.

White (6-3, 205) is a two-sport standout who not only shines on the diamond but the gridiron as well. He has played both quarterback and wide receiver for Malvern Prep and was named to the PFN Coaches Class 5A All-State team following his junior season in 2019.

Last November, White received his first Power Five football offer from Virginia Tech before Mid-American Conference foes Buffalo and Kent State followed with offers in December.

Then, within the span of a week from Jan. 24-30, White added football offers from Boston College, Georgia Tech, Maryland, Vanderbilt, Cincinnati, Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Toledo, UMass and Old Dominion.

“It feels amazing,” White said of the flood of recent offers. “It’s truly a blessing and it’s great to know that I have a lot of options for college.”

Although White loves Clemson, he has informed the baseball staff that he could back off his commitment if he decides to go the football route at the next level.

“I’m exploring my football options right now,” he said.

White was teammates at Malvern Prep with Keith Maguire, a linebacker for Clemson who redshirted during his true freshman season in 2019.

In September 2018, White, an outfielder, was ranked as the No. 2 baseball prospect in the state of Pennsylvania by Prep Baseball Report. He is a three-star football prospect according to 247Sports.

