Former Clemson receiver headed to FAU

Former Clemson wide receiver T.J. Chase is headed to Florida Atlantic.

According to several reports out of Florida on Monday, Chase will transfer to FAU and finish his college football career.

Chased entered his name into the transfer portal on Jan. 20. According to one report, he was quickly contacted by FAU outside linebackers coach and recruiting coordinator Raymond Woodie, who got Chase to visit on Jan. 24. Central Florida and Oklahoma had also been in touch with Chase, according to the report.

“I can tell he [coach Woodie] has a passion for the game,” Chase told FAUOwlsnest.com

A redshirt junior this past season, Chase had 25 receptions in his Clemson career for 206 yards and three touchdowns. He played in 41 games for the Tigers.

Chase, who contributed mostly on special teams, played in 14 games this season. He caught seven passes for 70 yards. His last catch came on a 13-yard reception against South Carolina this past season.

Chase, a native of Plant City, Florida, is expected to graduate in May from Clemson. He will have one year of eligibility remaining as a graduate transfer.

