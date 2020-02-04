Ready for the haters: Clemson’s All-Decade Team

Clemson closed out the decade of 2010, with its best one ever.

The Tigers posted a 117-23 record this past decade, the second-best mark in the nation over the last 10 years. Clemson closed out the decade with nine consecutive 10-plus win season, including a perfect 15-0 mark in 2018 … the first college football program since 1897 to do such. The Tigers also played for four national championships in the decade, again, second only to Alabama.

The program closed the decade by becoming the first FBS program to win five consecutive conference championships in a row in the championship game era, which began in 1992. Clemson also tied Alabama with five consecutive trips to the College Football Playoff, the only two programs who can make that claim.

Overall, Clemson won two national championships, posted seven top 10 seasons, five top 5 finishes and won nine bowl games, while beating Ohio State three times, Alabama twice, Oklahoma twice and Notre Dame. They also beat a top 10 Notre Dame team in a regular season game, too.

To have all the success Clemson had in the past 10 years, it had to have great players as well. That got this writer to thinking, what would Clemson’s All-Decade Team look like from the 2010s?

So, I gave it a shot.

Clemson’s All-Decade Team (2010s)

Offense

QB: Deshaun Watson – 32-3 as a starter; 2-time Heisman Trophy Finalist; ACC Player of the Year, etc.

RB: Travis Etienne – 2-time ACC Player of the Year; school’s all-time rushing leader; ACC’s record for TDs

WR: Sammy Watkins – 3-time First-Team All-American; all-time leader in receiving yards, tied for TDs

WR: Deandre Hopkins – Single season record for TD receptions; tied for career TD receptions

WR: Mike Williams – 2,727 career yards; averaged 15.4 yards per catch, 21 TDs

TE: Dwayne Allen – Consensus All-American in 2011; won John Mackey Award as nation’s best tight end

C: Dalton Freeman – First-Team All-American in 2012 on the football field and in the classroom

G: John Simpson – Consensus All-American in 2019; 2-time All-ACC

G: Tyrone Crowder – Third-team All-American by the Associated Press in 2017, 2-time First-Team All-ACC

T: Mitch Hyatt – Consensus All-American in 2018; 3-time First-Team All-ACC

T: Tremayne Anchrum – First-Team All-ACC in 2019; 2-time all-conference

Defense

DE: Clelin Ferrell – Consensus All-American in 2018; 2-time First-Team All-American

DE: Vic Beasley – Consensus All-American in 2014; 2-time First-Team All-American

DT: Christian Wilkins – Unanimous All-American in 2018; 3-time First-Team All-American

DT: Dexter Lawrence – First-Team All-American in 2018; 2-time First-Team All-ACC; 3-time all-conference

LB: Isaiah Simmons – Consensus All-American in 2019; Butkus Award winner as nation’s best LB

LB: Ben Boulware – 2016 All-American; First-Team All-ACC in ’16; 2-time all-conference

LB: Dorian O’Daniel – 2017 All-American; All-ACC selection; Finalist for Butkus Award

CB: Mackensie Alexander – All-American in 2015; First-Team All-ACC in 2015

CB: Cordrea Tankersley – All-American in 2016; First-Team All-ACC in 2016

S: Jayron Kearse – All-American selection in 2015; All-ACC selection

S: Tanner Muse – All-American selection in 2019; First-Team All-ACC in ’19; 2-time all-conference

Special Teams

P: Bradley Pinion – One of Clemson’s all-time best; averaged 41.1 yards per punt

PK: Chandler Catanzaro –3-time All-ACC selection; school’s all-time leader in scoring

SP: Sammy Watkins – second all-time at Clemson in all-purpose yards with 5,129

Get your official national championship and Fiesta Bowl champs gear right here!