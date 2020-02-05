Clemson picks up commitment from in-state QB

Clemson added a preferred walk-on to its 2020 class on Wednesday in West Columbia (S.C.) Gray Collegiate Academy quarterback Hunter Helms.

Helms announced his decision to play for the Tigers during a National Signing Day ceremony at his school.

The 6-foot-2, 205-pound signal-caller chose Clemson’s PWO offer over a scholarship offer from Jeff Scott and South Florida. He previously committed to Holy Cross last summer before reopening his recruitment in November.

Helms told The Clemson Insider that Clemson has been his dream school since he can remember. He made an official visit to the school in January.

“Everything about it was just incredible,” he said after the visit. “As soon as we got in to the second we left, it was all first class and red-carpet treatment. My family and I couldn’t have made up a better situation.”

As a senior last season, Helms was an all-state performer, his Region Player of the Year and the leading passer in the Palmetto State with 4,126 yards and 48 touchdowns with just five interceptions.

For his career, Helms completed 66 percent of his passes for 9,129 yards and 98 touchdowns.

Helms is a candidate to eventually be placed on scholarship.

