Clemson plans to release movie on 2020 recruiting class

Clemson’s 2020 recruiting class is considered to be the best class Dabo Swinney has signed in his 12 seasons as Clemson’s head coach. It’s considered to be the best class Clemson has ever signed for that matter.

Coming into Wednesday, Clemson’s 2020 class was still ranked No. 1 in the country by ESPN. No Clemson class has ever finished ranked No. 1 by any of the three major recruiting services.

“As the class was put together, they put together a group chat and they just constantly communicated,” Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said in a tweet released Wednesday by Clemson Football’s communications team. “But not only that, they would say, ‘We really want that guy to be in our class.’ They really helped put the class together.”

Clemson’s Football Program plans to release its World Premiere Movie called “Twenty Twenty” on Thursday at 10 a.m. The most in-depth, exclusive look into Clemson Football recruiting ever made, told through the story of the 2020 class.

“The dominoes really started to fall, when we knew this class could be really, really special, kind of around that spring game last year,” Clemson’s director of recruiting operations Jordan Sorrells said. “I remember kind of closing out the weekend on that Monday, thinking, ‘That was a crazy weekend for us to see so many guys want to get in the boat.’

“That is really rewarding, when you see great people that want this and they want what we have to offer. It is really, really special.”

#We2Deep20: The class so good, we made a movie about it. 🚨World Premiere of "𝙏𝙬𝙚𝙣𝙩𝙮 𝙏𝙬𝙚𝙣𝙩𝙮" tomorrow at 10amET🚨 The most in-depth, exclusive look into Clemson Football recruiting ever made, told through the story of the 2020 class. Get your popcorn ready. 🍿🎞️ pic.twitter.com/aFG09YybZ0 — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) February 5, 2020

Get your official national championship and Fiesta Bowl champs gear right here!