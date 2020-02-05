Looking ahead at Clemson's 5-star targets in the 2021 class

After signing a historic 2020 class, Clemson is well on its way to following it up with a special 2021 class.

The Tigers already have nine commitments in their 2021 class, and all of them are top-250 national prospects according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. Eight are ranked in the top 151 and four in the top 100, led by the nation’s No. 1 overall junior prospect, Corona (Calif.) Centennial five-star defensive end Korey Foreman.

While the Tigers are off to a great start in the next recruiting cycle, they are far from finished and have their sights set on landing a lot more elite talent.

Clemson is courting numerous highly touted 2021 prospects, including five-stars such as Greensboro (N.C.) Dudley defensive tackle Payton Page, Steilacoom (Wash.) wide receiver Emeka Egbuka, Virginia Beach (Va.) Princess Anne cornerback Tony Grimes, Washington (D.C.) Gonzaga quarterback Caleb Williams, Lititz (Pa.) Warwick offensive lineman Nolan Rucci, Matthews (N.C.) Weddington all-purpose back Will Shipley, Pinson (Ala.) Valley cornerback Ga’Quincy McKinstry and Miami (Fla.) Palmetto cornerback Corey Collier.

Page, Williams and Shipley all attended Clemson’s elite junior day on Jan. 25. The Tigers are in a good spot with Page and Shipley and in the mix for Williams, though it may be an uphill battle for them to land him after signing five-star quarterback DJ Uiagalelei in the 2020 class.

Grimes had planned to be at Clemson’s elite junior day as well but was not able to make the trip. However, he has been on campus a few times in the past and plans to give the Tigers one of his official visits in the fall.

Egbuka is in the process of planning his officials and told The Clemson Insider last fall that the Tigers would receive one of them. He made an unofficial visit to Clemson last July.

Rucci visited Death Valley for the Florida State game in October and is expected to return to campus during spring practice. Penn State is considered the team to beat for Rucci, whose father was an offensive lineman for the Nittany Lions. Rucci’s brother is a freshman tight end at Wisconsin.

As for McKinstry, he was unable to make Clemson’s elite junior day due to a scheduling conflict but did attend the Texas A&M game in September after visiting for the Orange & White spring game last April. He is coming off a visit to Alabama this past weekend, when the Tide extended a basketball offer to the two-sport athlete to go with his football offer.

Collier, meanwhile, has Clemson in his top 10 along with the likes of Florida State, Miami, Florida, Auburn, LSU, Georgia and Ohio State.

Clemson has also been involved with five-star safety James Williams and five-star offensive linemen Amarius Mims and Tommy Brockermeyer. But both Williams and Mims are viewed as strong UGA leans, while Clemson is a long shot for Brockermeyer right now as the Tigers have not offered his twin brother, James Brockermeyer, and the two want to play together in college.

