Though not No. 1, Clemson’s 2020 class is still historic

When 2020 recruiting classes are finalized today during National Signing Day, the Clemson football program will officially have its highest-ranked class ever on record.

The Tigers had the No. 1-ranked class in the country following the December early signing period but have since slipped to No. 2 in Rivals’ 2020 team rankings behind Georgia, and No. 3 in the 247Sports Composite rankings behind Georgia and Alabama, respectively.

Although Clemson will not finish with the nation’s No. 1 class, its 2020 haul is still historic on multiple levels.

First, Clemson figures to finish either No. 2 or No. 3 in the Rivals rankings. Regardless, it will be the Tigers’ highest-ranked class ever in the Rivals team rankings era (since 2004), exceeding its previous top ranking (No. 4 in 2015).

Also, assuming the Tigers finish in the top five of the 247Sports Composite rankings, it will mark their first ever top-five finish dating to the start of those rankings in 2000.

Clemson’s 2020 class is also historic from an individual rankings perspective, as the Tigers have already signed three of the top four overall players in the country according to Rivals in defensive lineman Bryan Bresee (No. 1), quarterback DJ Uiagalelei (No. 3) and defensive end Myles Murphy (No. 4)

It marks the first time since Rivals began ranking prospects in 2002 that one program has signed three of the nation’s top four players in a single class.

This marks the second time in the last three recruiting cycles that Clemson has signed the nation’s No. 1 overall player (Trevor Lawrence, 2018). No other program in the Rivals era has signed two No. 1 players in the span of three cycles.

Overall, the Tigers have signed five prospects rated as five-stars according to the 247Sports Composite, tying their 2018 class for the most five-stars they have signed in a single class.

Dabo Swinney will be the first to tell you that Clemson has never signed a No. 1-ranked recruiting class, but this is the closest the Tigers have ever come to doing so, and they look to be in the race for No. 1 again in the next cycle with a 2021 class that ranks No. 2 nationally in the early going.

So while Clemson won’t finish with a No. 1 class this year, its 2020 class is nonetheless historic and worthy of celebration again on this National Signing Day.

