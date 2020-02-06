Clemson 2020 class superlatives

Clemson’s 23-man 2020 signing class is loaded with talent and potential.

After closely following the players in it throughout their recruitments, The Clemson Insider hands out a list of superlatives. The class consists of future stars across the board, so these are just some of the names that stand out:

Best Men – DL Bryan Bresee and QB DJ Uiagalelei

Bresee and Uiagalelei have been the headliners of Clemson’s 2020 class since they committed last April and May, respectively. Both are five-star prospects ranked as the No. 1 players at their respective positions. Bresee is regarded as the nation’s No. 1 overall prospect by Rivals and the 247Sports Composite. Clemson got what many believe are two generational talents in one class, and they should be game-changers for the Tigers and help them continue to compete for national championships in the coming years.

Earliest Impact (Defense) – Bresee, DE Myles Murphy

Both Bresee and Myles Murphy enrolled at Clemson in January and are physically ready to play right away as true freshmen in the fall. Bresee is listed at 6-foot-5, 290 pounds and Murphy at 6-foot-5, 265. Bresee has the versatility to line up at tackle or end, while Murphy can play strong- or weak-side end. The defensive line is an area where the Tigers need to improve in 2020, and both Bresee and Murphy figure to provide instant help.

Earliest Impact (Offense) – WR E.J. Williams

With Tee Higgins moving on to the NFL, Clemson will ask other receivers to step up and help fill that void. Williams is one that has a chance to carve out a role in the receiving corps next season and make an early impact. After enrolling in January, Williams impressed the coaching staff with his explosiveness, change of direction ability and combination of size and speed. The Tigers have told Williams that they envisioned him fitting in at the 9-man (boundary) position where Higgins played.

Most Upside – LB Trenton Simpson, WR Ajou Ajou

Simpson and Ajou are both raw but extremely talented. A native of Brooks, Alberta, Ajou has only played two years of high school football — one in Canada and one in the U.S. — but is freakishly skilled. He has a lot of learning and developing to do but has a huge ceiling. Simpson, meanwhile, has limited experience at linebacker as he began his high school career exclusively as a running back and didn’t start playing linebacker until his junior year. Like Ajou, Simpson has a ton of potential to tap into.

Sleepers – S Tyler Venables, TE Sage Ennis

While these two players don’t garner as much attention or acclaim as other higher-profile members of Clemson’s 2020 signing class, they are both very solid players who will be contributors for the Tigers in the future. Both Venables and Ennis enrolled in January and are joining position groups of need. Clemson is looking for more passing game production from its tight ends, and safety is a position where the Tigers lost three seniors from the 2019 season.

Media Man – OL Walker Parks

The 2020 class has plenty of media friendly members, and these days, recruits tend to come into college as well-groomed interviewees after receiving so much attention during high school. Generally, an offensive lineman is the media’s best friend, and Parks is no different. He is engaging and always makes for a good interview.

Future fan favorites – Ajou, DT Tre Williams

Ajou is funny, lights up a room and isn’t afraid to break out his dance moves, so he will be a hit when the Tigers have postgame dance celebrations in the locker room. Williams has a big personality as well and will remind people a lot of former Clemson defensive lineman Christian Wilkins. Clemson fans will love these two guys.

