Radakovich: Getting Elliott a new deal was very important

Clemson athletic director Dan Radakovich said getting Tony Elliott signed to a new three-year deal, which right now makes him as the second highest paid offensive coordinator in the country, was very important.

Clemson University’s Board of Trustees Compensation Committee formerly approved a new contract for Elliott on Thursday, which will allow him to make $1.6 million dollars this year and $5.1 million over the life of the three-year deal.

Elliott will average $1.7 per year through the life of the contract.

The compensation committee also approved new deals for the rest of the coaching staff. Clemson’s 10 on-field coaches will make $8.145 million in 2020.

Watch Radakovich speak to the media on Thursday after the new football contracts were announced.

