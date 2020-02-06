WR recruit committed elsewhere reaches out to Tigers

There is mutual interest between Clemson and a wide receiver prospect in the 2021 class currently committed to an ACC rival.

Malik Rutherford, a Georgia Tech verbal commitment since last November, recently reached out to Tiger assistant coaches to express his interest.

“For me honestly I think it’s a great school and fits me a lot,” Rutherford explained to The Clemson Insider. “I just love the way they get the ball to their playmakers and let them work. And from talking to Coach (Tyler) Grisham and Coach (Brent) Venables a little, I can tell they have a really cool coaching staff.”

Rutherford (5-9, 165) recorded 42 receptions for 779 yards and seven touchdowns as a junior last season while helping Champagnat High School (Hialeah, Fla.) win the Class 2A state championship.

Grisham and Venables have reciprocated Rutherford’s interest as they begin to build a relationship with him.

“They’ve both said they liked my film a lot and would be keeping an eye on me,” Rutherford said, “but we’re really just getting to know each other.”

Rutherford most recently visited Florida. He said he doesn’t have any other visits on the docket as of now but wants to check out Clemson.

“Yes, that’s at the top of my to-do list,” he said.

Along with Georgia Tech, Rutherford named Louisville, Ole Miss, Rutgers and Coastal Carolina as the schools recruiting him the hardest at this time.

Where does he stand right now with his commitment to the Yellow Jackets?

“Commitment is still firm,” he said. “I’m just enjoying the process.”

What will Rutherford bring to the table for the team he ultimately signs with?

“A great guy on and off the field,” he said. “A guy who’s gonna come ready to work from day one and also a great playmaker. Also they’ll be getting a great leader.”

