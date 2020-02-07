Clemson player enters name into transfer portal

The Clemson Insider has learned another Clemson player has entered the transfer portal.

Just a week before the season opener, pitcher Ryne Huggins has decided to look into transferring. This news comes after Clemson head coach Monte Lee announced on Jan. 24 Huggins will miss the entire 2020 baseball season with an arm injury.

Huggins will enter the transfer portal as a graduate student. The redshirt junior was a situational lefty in his career. He pitched 8.2 innings in 17 relief appearances through two seasons. Huggins has an 0-0 record and a 6.23 ERA while allowing 13 hits and two walks with seven strikeouts.

He was a two-time ACC Academic Honor Roll member.

In 2019, the Newberry, South Carolina native had a 3.60 ERA in seven relief appearances. In five innings of work, he allowed eight hits and no walks with four strikeouts. Huggins pitched 1 1/3 innings in relief, allowing no runs and no walks with two strikeouts at South Carolina on March 3.

Huggins is the son of Mike Huggins, who pitched for the Tigers from 1986-’89. His other son, Jack, was a member of the 2015 Clemson team.

Clemson opens the season next Friday at home against Liberty. First pitch is set for 4 p.m.